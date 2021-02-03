Previous
day 33 - turning the corner by jtdurham
33 / 365

day 33 - turning the corner

My friends and family, because of my background in biology, ask me questions about SARS-COV19 and the vaccine(s) coming available (sort of?). "Have we turned the corner?". I remind them that, as in a race on a closed, oval shaped track, we may have turned the first corner with the initial production of vaccines, but there are still three more corners to go, along with their corresponding straightaways. Don't lose hope, don't get fatigued - this is a distance race, not a sprint. We'll get there. Listen to the science, respect others, take care of yourselves.
John Durham

bkb in the city
Great advice
February 3rd, 2021  
