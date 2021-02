day 36 - W.C.Johnson Park

Collierville, TN - went today, trying out my new 80mm crystal ball. Not the best day, due to flat lighting from coming storms, but it was fun. Except for the pandemic fatigue - the boardwalk through this floodplain of the Wolf River (a tributary of the Mississippi) requires masking due to the need to pass in close proximity to others. No one, other than myself, was masked. People just don't get it - or just don't care. Which is worse, I don't know.