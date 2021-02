day 40 - sometimes...

you just notice things you walk by things every day. Such is the case with this object in a neighboring person's yard as I made my morning's rounds. Here's the thing - I never would have seen it have it had not been for the need to have photo for 365 and knowing the weather was going to be so horrible. Anyway, this challenge has made me focus on things to which I would never pay attention. I would have made a better photo, but I didn't want to encroach on the homeowners property. Oh well.