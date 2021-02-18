Previous
day 47 - Don't open that door!
day 47 - Don't open that door!

Just playing around with my chromakey light for the 52Frames challenge this week. Got some work to do, but I like the idea. Fun with light and shadow!
John Durham

I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
