day 50 - NOW, what? by jtdurham
50 / 365

day 50 - NOW, what?

So,snow is melting in the backyard but we can't go out and play because it's too wet? So what's next - a plague of locusts? Killer hornets? Bru, I'm calling the ASPCA! Just see if I let you rub my tummy tonight!
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

John Durham

