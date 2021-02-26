day 55 - Awwh, screw it!

First, a pandemic. Next, a denial of an fair election and an insurrection. Then, snowmaggedon. Finally, beautiful warm temperatures and spring has sprung! And so has POLLEN SEASON!! Yuck! For those of us with severe allergies to tree pollen, this is, indeed, the worst of times. Full-body, slap-out, flu-like reaction to the tinniest of particles. For those of you who have never experienced this, may you stay forever immune. And for my fellow sufferers, do not explain to your loved ones why you curl up in a ball and moan as if you are dying - because you are! And if you are only now, as you get older, experiencing symptoms, that is quite normal. Hang in there - it usually only takes a month to manage to acclimate seasonally. A miserable month. Please don't mention allergy shots - I've ridden in that rodeo and gotten thrown off. Thank you for allowing me to whine like a cancel-culture senator at CPAC. Neti pots rule!