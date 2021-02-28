Previous
day 57 - Don't like the weather?
day 57 - Don't like the weather?

Yesterday, 40F, this morning at 6:30am, after a thunderstorm, 70F. Hey, it's spring. At least there isn't a tornado associated with it. Oh, right, those come next. Hang on,folks, it's that time of the year!
John Durham

I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
