day 59 - anniversary morning

A different kind of anniversary today. One year ago I had an L2-L4 lumbar fusion surgery that included replacing three discs with bone grafts and securing the spine with two rods and six screws. Congenital problems shared with my father and an older brother. Four and 1/2 hours of surgery and, as my surgeon promised " a world of pain when you wake up - you're a big man with big muscles and I'm going to move a lot of them. They will not be happy." No kidding. But, at least the acute, debilitating pain of the last five years was over, now replaced by dull aches and manageable pains. Don't let anyone kid you - major multi-level surgery doesn't fix spinal problems(unlike minor single disc surgery). I was not naive, my father was an orthopedist, so I knew what I was in for, but many people hope for miracles. I can have a really good life now, but within limitations and adherence to good PT routines. Take care of yourselves and don't take for granted your good health. Better yet, do a better job of picking your parents next time.