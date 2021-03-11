Previous
day 67 - Remember this? by jtdurham
day 67 - Remember this?

We used to use such devices to record our thoughts and stories, once upon a time. I was reminded of this when I received my weekly StoryWorth prompt. This is a site that sends weekly prompts, or you can choose your own, about your life, that will be aggregated into a bound book, complete with pictures if you choose to include them. It was a gift from my half-sister, who is 24 years younger (she was 12 when our dad died) who has relied on me for family stories and who has always loved hearing me tell those stories. Since she has four children of her own now, she wants them to know some of the history and lore of their older (much) uncles. I'm just glad, with the beginnings of arthritis in the hands, that now I can write with the keyboard instead with a pen.
John Durham

@jtdurham
