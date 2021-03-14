Sign up
day70 - Yum!
What to make with this? Who knows? But it involves several other finds from the International Market the other day. But I do know one thing - it will be tasty!
14th March 2021
14th Mar 21
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Tags
lemons
,
eggplants
