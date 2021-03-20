Previous
day 76 - Congratulations Dr. Freeman! by jtdurham
day 76 - Congratulations Dr. Freeman!

A great day for Katherine Elizabeth Roberts Freeman, as she was accepted into the residency program for dermatology at the UT Health Sciences Campus in Memphis. She gets to stay home! KERF, as she is known by her initials, to distinguish her from another family member named Katie, is, stay with me, the wife of the nephew of my sister-in-law. But, like all of us here in the Memphis area, just one big extended family member. We are so proud of her and are so happy for her. And, so nice to have a dinner with our family bubble outside in the nice spring weather(smoked wings, cole slaw, pasta salad and peach cobbler).
20th March 2021 20th Mar 21

John Durham

