Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
80 / 365
day 79 - little dark spot
Sorting through some cloud pics from last summer and somehow I overlooked this one - one more reason to periodically review and sort photos. You never know what you'll find!
23rd March 2021
23rd Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
84
photos
7
followers
8
following
21% complete
View this month »
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Latest from all albums
2
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS50
Taken
10th August 2020 1:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close