Previous
Next
day 79 - little dark spot by jtdurham
80 / 365

day 79 - little dark spot

Sorting through some cloud pics from last summer and somehow I overlooked this one - one more reason to periodically review and sort photos. You never know what you'll find!
23rd March 2021 23rd Mar 21

John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
21% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise