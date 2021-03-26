Previous
day 82 - Slow shutter speed and... by jtdurham
84 / 365

day 82 - Slow shutter speed and...

Intentional Camera Movement - trying a few frames for a challenge on 52Frames to see if it works and having some fun. Just one of about 100 exposures I've done so far and there will be more of various subjects. Yee haw!
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
