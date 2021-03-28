Previous
day 84 - Just having fun by jtdurham
day 84 - Just having fun

Some daylight, a reflective light table and a crystal bowl - why not?
28th March 2021

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Photo Details

