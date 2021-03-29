Previous
Next
day 85 - You guys don't have to put up with this. by jtdurham
87 / 365

day 85 - You guys don't have to put up with this.

Harley tries to organize the cows at H & H Ranch. Hated to break it to him that we're in a right-to-work state. Boy's just an idealist.
29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise