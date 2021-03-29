Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
87 / 365
day 85 - You guys don't have to put up with this.
Harley tries to organize the cows at H & H Ranch. Hated to break it to him that we're in a right-to-work state. Boy's just an idealist.
29th March 2021
29th Mar 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
92
photos
8
followers
8
following
23% complete
View this month »
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A205U
Taken
8th January 2021 9:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fun
,
dogs
,
cows
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close