148 / 365
day 147 - "Tiaga"
A brand new clematis for the garden. Absolutely gorgeous. Howdy, beautiful!
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
167
photos
12
followers
9
following
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
Tags
flower
,
garden
,
clematis
