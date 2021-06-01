Previous
day 147 - "Tiaga" by jtdurham
148 / 365

day 147 - "Tiaga"

A brand new clematis for the garden. Absolutely gorgeous. Howdy, beautiful!
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Photo Details

