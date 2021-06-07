Previous
day 151 - Great Blue Hereon by jtdurham
day 151 - Great Blue Hereon

At the Memphis Botanic Garden. It was starting to rain and it just stood there waiting for the carp to come close enough for lunch. The rain came down harder and I had to go.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
