day 151 - Great Blue Hereon
At the Memphis Botanic Garden. It was starting to rain and it just stood there waiting for the carp to come close enough for lunch. The rain came down harder and I had to go.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
5
365
NIKON D3500
7th June 2021 10:59am
birds
heron
botanicgarden
