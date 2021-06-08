Previous
day 152 - Table for two?
day 152 - Table for two?

Caught these two critters yesterday at the Memphis Botanic Garden before the monsoon season started (rain all this week - will it end? Sunday?). Just thankful for a half day to get out.
8th June 2021

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
