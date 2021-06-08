Sign up
day 152 - Table for two?
Caught these two critters yesterday at the Memphis Botanic Garden before the monsoon season started (rain all this week - will it end? Sunday?). Just thankful for a half day to get out.
8th June 2021
8th Jun 21
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
172
photos
12
followers
9
following
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
Tags
honeysuckle
,
bees
,
botanicgarden
