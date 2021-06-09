Sign up
day 153 - small things fascinate me
Since it's going to rain until forever, I'm stuck inside. This is the spring hinge of a cheap multi-tool. I love the smallest details.of precise engineering in such an inexpensive tool. Fascinating.
9th June 2021
9th Jun 21
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Tags
macro
,
spring
,
multitool
