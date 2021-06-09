Previous
Next
day 153 - small things fascinate me by jtdurham
154 / 365

day 153 - small things fascinate me

Since it's going to rain until forever, I'm stuck inside. This is the spring hinge of a cheap multi-tool. I love the smallest details.of precise engineering in such an inexpensive tool. Fascinating.
9th June 2021 9th Jun 21

John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
42% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise