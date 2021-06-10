Previous
day 154 - What does this thing do? by jtdurham
155 / 365

day 154 - What does this thing do?

Another of the "devices" in my fascinating, cheap multi-tool. What good can it possibly be? Not very sharp, not terribly thin serrations. Anyone? Wait, it's for making cheese crumblier of very hard, aged Parmesan! Brilliant!!
10th June 2021 10th Jun 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
June 10th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
good question....
June 10th, 2021  
