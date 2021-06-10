Sign up
Previous
Next
155 / 365
day 154 - What does this thing do?
Another of the "devices" in my fascinating, cheap multi-tool. What good can it possibly be? Not very sharp, not terribly thin serrations. Anyone? Wait, it's for making cheese crumblier of very hard, aged Parmesan! Brilliant!!
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
2
1
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
174
photos
12
followers
9
following
42% complete
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
9th June 2021 12:36pm
macro
,
thing
,
multitool
Peter Dulis
ace
nice capture
June 10th, 2021
Krista Marson
ace
good question....
June 10th, 2021
