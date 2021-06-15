Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
159 / 365
day 158 - Another new toy!
Russian made Helios 81H 50mm f/2 prime portrait lens. Shot at 1/1000, ISO 100 f/2. Absolutely amazing bokeh, crisp, clear focus and, with tax title and tag about $75 US. This was my 10th test shot and I am already in love.
15th June 2021
15th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
178
photos
12
followers
9
following
43% complete
View this month »
152
153
154
155
156
157
158
159
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
15th June 2021 2:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
portrait
,
bokeh
,
helios
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close