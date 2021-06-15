Previous
day 158 - Another new toy! by jtdurham
day 158 - Another new toy!

Russian made Helios 81H 50mm f/2 prime portrait lens. Shot at 1/1000, ISO 100 f/2. Absolutely amazing bokeh, crisp, clear focus and, with tax title and tag about $75 US. This was my 10th test shot and I am already in love.
John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
