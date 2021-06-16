Previous
day 159 - Say hello to my little friend by jtdurham
160 / 365

day 159 - Say hello to my little friend

Caught it climbing along one of my Italian oregano buds. Gave my poor rehab-ing back a real work out as I had to shoot off-hand to chase the little bugger around the plant.
16th June 2021 16th Jun 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Photo Details

