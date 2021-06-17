Previous
Next
day 160 - Water lillies finaly starting to bloom by jtdurham
161 / 365

day 160 - Water lillies finaly starting to bloom

A trip today to the Memphis Botanic Garden showed some of the water lilies starting to bloom. Finally! After the brutal Snomageddon in February, everything seems to be a few weeks behind. So good to see these beauties begin to shine!
17th June 2021 17th Jun 21

John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise