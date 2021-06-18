Previous
day 161 - ...and here she comes! by jtdurham
162 / 365

day 161 - ...and here she comes!

The first water lily bloom at Memphis Botanic Garden.
18th June 2021 18th Jun 21

John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
44% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

