day 164 - light painting
Just having some fun today with some very cheap fiber optic LED strands.
21st June 2021
21st Jun 21
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
184
photos
12
followers
9
following
365
NIKON D3500
21st June 2021 11:27am
led
,
lightpainting
,
slowshutter
,
fiberoptic
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
June 22nd, 2021
