day 164 - light painting by jtdurham
165 / 365

day 164 - light painting

Just having some fun today with some very cheap fiber optic LED strands.
21st June 2021 21st Jun 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Peter Dulis ace
nice
June 22nd, 2021  
