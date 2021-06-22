Previous
day 165 - Backwards! by jtdurham
166 / 365

day 165 - Backwards!

Put a reversing ring on my Helios 55mm and this is what I got. A little bit of macro and lots of bokeh. What fun!
22nd June 2021 22nd Jun 21

John Durham

I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
