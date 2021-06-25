Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
168 / 365
day 167 - yellow rose
Just looks pretty to me.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
187
photos
12
followers
9
following
46% complete
View this month »
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
25th June 2021 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
rose
,
helios
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close