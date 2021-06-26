Sign up
169 / 365
day 168 - Chive flower
I love the flowers of herbs. They are so delicate and unexpected. I have enough that I can afford to let some go to flower, so it's a real pleasure to see them blossom.
26th June 2021
26th Jun 21
1
0
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
188
photos
12
followers
9
following
46% complete
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Views
7
1
365
NIKON D3500
25th June 2021 3:05pm
Tags
flowers
,
gardens
,
blossoms
,
herbs
,
chives
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
June 27th, 2021
