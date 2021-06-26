Previous
day 168 - Chive flower by jtdurham
169 / 365

day 168 - Chive flower

I love the flowers of herbs. They are so delicate and unexpected. I have enough that I can afford to let some go to flower, so it's a real pleasure to see them blossom.
26th June 2021

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Peter Dulis
nice
June 27th, 2021  
