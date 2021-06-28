Previous
day 170 - little, tiny bee... by jtdurham
171 / 365

day 170 - little, tiny bee...

on top of the buds of one of my parsley plants. Thanks for the pose!
28th June 2021 28th Jun 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture - is it a bee?
June 29th, 2021  
