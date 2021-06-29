Previous
day 171 - A tiny beetle, too... by jtdurham
172 / 365

living in my dill. Doesn't seem to eat the flower buds, but is there for the last few days. Huh?
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
