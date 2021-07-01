day 173 - Wile e Coyote

Caught yesterday in the William B. Clark Conservation Area just outside of Rossville, TN, along the Wolf River. The Wolf is a tributary of the Mississippi that originates in northern Mississippi and winds through west Tennessee. The Conservation Area is owned by the Nature Conservancy. There is a boardwalk through the cypress floodplain, and I saw a pair of coyotes chasing a whitetail doe through the scrub. They didn't have a chance - it's her preferred turf. Got just a fleeting shot, in terrible, flat pre-thunderstorm light at max range, but it is really rare to see coyotes in the wild in daylight. For a biologist such as myself, it is a real treat.