Previous
Next
day 178 - A rose in black and white by jtdurham
179 / 365

day 178 - A rose in black and white

Just loved this hot house rose that came in a bouquet for my sister-in-law.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
49% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter Dulis ace
Makes for an interesting pattern
July 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise