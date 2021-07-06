Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
179 / 365
day 178 - A rose in black and white
Just loved this hot house rose that came in a bouquet for my sister-in-law.
6th July 2021
6th Jul 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
198
photos
12
followers
9
following
49% complete
View this month »
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
28th June 2021 3:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
flower
,
rose
,
closeup
Peter Dulis
ace
Makes for an interesting pattern
July 6th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close