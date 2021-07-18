Sign up
190 / 365
day 189 - Oakleaf hydraganea
From the Dixon Gallery and Garden, Memphis. Managed to get a quick trip in Thursday in between the rain and thunderstorms this past week (and weekend).
18th July 2021
18th Jul 21
0
0
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
190
Views
8
365
NIKON D3500
15th July 2021 11:15am
flower
,
garden
,
memphis
,
hydraganea
