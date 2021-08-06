Previous
day 205 In the garden this morning by jtdurham
day 205 In the garden this morning

The bell pepper is almost ripe, cherry tomatoes are doing well and the blossoms of the lemon chives will taste great on a salad.
6th August 2021

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
