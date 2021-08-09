Previous
day 208 - Macro Monday by jtdurham
209 / 365

day 208 - Macro Monday

I was changing my toothbrush and decided to get a closer look at the business end of the new one before I defiled it.
9th August 2021 9th Aug 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
