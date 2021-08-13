Previous
Next
day 212 - Chasing lights, a zoom lens and.. by jtdurham
213 / 365

day 212 - Chasing lights, a zoom lens and..

there you have it.
13th August 2021 13th Aug 21

John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
58% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Very cool
August 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise