day 217 - After the rain by jtdurham
218 / 365

day 217 - After the rain

Finally! After nearly three weeks of no rain, some very much needed precipitation. I know it's not as dire as some of you have experienced, and, for that, I do extend my sympathies. We all need it and here's hoping it will come as is needed.
18th August 2021 18th Aug 21

John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
