Previous
Next
day 218 - A little too crazy? by jtdurham
219 / 365

day 218 - A little too crazy?

I dunno, what do you think? Give a guy some lights, crystal bowls and a camera...
19th August 2021 19th Aug 21

John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
60% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise