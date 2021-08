day 220 - The Boss (or so he thinks)

This one likes to sit on the mandevilla and try to rule two feeders on either side. However, there is a third, out of his reach, and, since the females both outnumber and are larger than him, it's a futile effort to keep them away. But very entertaining to watch. Soon, the number will swell from 8 to who knows and it will get real crazy up in here!