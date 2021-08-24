Previous
Next
day 223 - Did I mention it's moist? by jtdurham
224 / 365

day 223 - Did I mention it's moist?

I know some people hate that word, but that's just what it is around here - moist. And damp. And downright soggy. Oh, well, it is August in the Mid-South.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

John Durham

ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
61% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise