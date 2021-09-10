Previous
day 235 - The Firecracker Bush by jtdurham
day 235 - The Firecracker Bush

The hummers love this one - new to me this year, but very much worth adding to the garden.
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
