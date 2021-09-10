Sign up
236 / 365
day 235 - The Firecracker Bush
The hummers love this one - new to me this year, but very much worth adding to the garden.
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
236
Tags
hummingbird
,
firecrackerbush
