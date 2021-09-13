Sign up
239 / 365
day 238 - Mum's the word
Purple mum, that is - just planted yesterday.
13th September 2021
13th Sep 21
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3500
Taken
13th September 2021 9:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
macro
,
mum
