day 303 - First attempt, but not the best - yet. by jtdurham
302 / 365

day 303 - First attempt, but not the best - yet.

A water droplet on a sheet of glass reflecting an image of a pink cosmos down below it. Trying something new.
18th November 2021 18th Nov 21

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
