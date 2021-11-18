Sign up
302 / 365
day 303 - First attempt, but not the best - yet.
A water droplet on a sheet of glass reflecting an image of a pink cosmos down below it. Trying something new.
18th November 2021
18th Nov 21
0
0
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
Tags
macro
,
waterdroplet
