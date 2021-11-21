Previous
day 306 - A little better this time by jtdurham
305 / 365

day 306 - A little better this time

Still working on water droplet photos; with my eyesight it's a challenge!
21st November 2021

John Durham

I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
