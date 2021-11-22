Sign up
day 307 - Early Morning Riser
One of my favorite songs by one of my favorite bands - Pure Prairie League.They weren't around too long, but they made some fine music. This image I caught the other morning just reminded me of that song.
22nd November 2021
22nd Nov 21
Tags
music
,
morning
,
sunrise
