Photo 407
65 - Berry College dormitory
Rome, GA. At 25,000+ acres, the largest contiguous college campus in the world.
8th March 2022
8th Mar 22
0
0
John Durham
ace
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
426
photos
12
followers
9
following
111% complete
View this month »
400
401
402
403
404
405
406
407
Photo Details
Views
9
Album
365
Taken
20th October 2012 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
