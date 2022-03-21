Previous
77 - Red Buckeye by jtdurham
77 - Red Buckeye

Got out to a local nature preserve before the monsoon hits tonight and tomorrow. Got quite a few shots of these and the horse chestnut as they are "coming alive" in the spring.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

John Durham

@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
Krista Marson ace
Very nice detail
March 22nd, 2022  
