84 - torential downpour at 3pm... by jtdurham
84 - torential downpour at 3pm...

just before we lost power for 6 hours. At least we didn't have a tornado and no injuries, just 50mph straight line winds. We'll assess the damage in the morning. Ah, springtime in the Mid-South!
30th March 2022

John Durham

Peter Dulis ace
Wow - spring showers?
March 31st, 2022  
