Photo 436
91 - A typical spring day this year
Cold, blustery and overcast - couldn't get out today because the back was acting up, but this is pretty much the norm right now.
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
0
0
John Durham
@jtdurham
I'm a retiree living in Fayette County, Tennessee, having spent many years in management and teaching. I'm an enthusiastic photographer and I especially enjoy seeing...
