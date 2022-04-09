92 - My new best friend...

well, sort of - a black vulture, we met over a dead armadillo alongside the boardwalk in the Nature Center/Arboretum near me where I go as often as I can. He (I made a reasonable guess based on size - male birds are generally smaller, since females need to carry eggs and I am a biologist, so...) was kind enough to pose for a moment or two before hopping off. Don't worry, he returned to his "feast" by skirting underneath the boardwalk as I meandered off. Amazing that his family group wasn't there with him, another reason for positing him to be male - a juvenile pushed out of his family to find his own new group. A fun day!